Fallen firefighters' families seek solution to Baltimore's vacant house problem

Families Of Fallen Firefighters Ask City Council To Eradicate Baltimore's Vacant House Problem

BALTIMORE -- Vacant houses have been a long-standing problem in Baltimore.

There are more than 14,000 of them in the city.

These houses have created dangers for people who sometimes explore them and first responders who are sent to extinguish fires in houses that are in precarious conditions.

This year, a fire at a vacant house killed three firefighters who rushed into it to douse flames in an effort to save whoever might be trapped inside.

The families of fallen firefighters Kelsey Sadler, Kenny Lacayo, and Paul Butrim stood in front of the Baltimore City Council and demanded that something be done about the vacant house problem that plagues the city.

Sadler, Lacayo, and Butrim died after part of the vacant house that was on fire collapsed on them.

"I don't want another family to experience the pain and heartache that I am currently living through," Sadler's sister, Lacy Marino said.

The death of the three firefighters rocked the city.

Butrim's wife, Rachel Butrim, said that its residents deserve to see the city tear down the vacant houses.

City officials say they've been working to acquire additional vacant properties so that they are city-owned. They are also preparing some of the sites of the vacant houses for redevelopment.

"We know a lot of our crime happens in vacant properties," Councilwoman Odette Ramos said.

City Administrator Chris Shorter said the city has reduced the number of vacant houses in Baltimore by 210.

Back in March, Mayor Brandon Scott allocated 39 million dollars from the American Rescue Act to address the problem and hold the owners of vacant houses accountable for their inactions.

"The law department has identified over 40 properties where they will begin pressuring owners to pay fines or lose their rights," Shorter said.