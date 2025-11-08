AI gun detection system triggers false alarm at Baltimore high school

Baltimore police responded to an Omnilert situation that turned out to be false on Friday afternoon.

At 5:00 p.m., officers were alerted to Parkville High School on the 2600 block of Putty Hill Avenue, following an Omnilert warning.

After students were relocated so crews could search the school, officers determined that there was no threat, and normal school activities resumed.

Gun scare in Baltimore County turns out to be a bag of chips

In October, Omnilert AI Gun Detection System warned school leaders at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County that a student had a gun.

When Baltimore County police officers arrived at the scene, they surrounded and drew guns on a group of students.

After detaining and searching one of them, the officers realized the student never had a gun. Instead, what Omnilert detected was a bag of chips.

The situation left county leaders calling for a review of the AI system.

"How did it come to be that we had police officers with guns drawn approaching a kid because of a bag of Doritos?" said Julian Jones, Baltimore County Councilman.

However, following the incident, Myriam Rodgers, the superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, explained during a press conference that the system operated properly.

"...the program did what it was supposed to do, which was signal an alert and for humans to take a look to find out if there was cause for concern in that moment," Rodgers explained.

Baltimore County Schools have integrated 7,000 existing cameras with Omnilert Gun Detect.