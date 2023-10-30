Fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Dillon Rinaldo honored during NY Jets-NY Giants football game

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City firefighter who died following a rowhome fire in Northwest Baltimore was honored during the New York Jets vs. New York Giants football game on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A sign on the scoreboard read, "In Loving Memory: Lt. Dillon Rinaldo."

An amazing tribute by the @nyjets to honor fallen @BaltimoreFire Lieutenant Dillon J. Rinaldo at the #NYJvsNYG game today. Lt Rinaldo, originally from New Jersey, was injured in a Northwest Baltimore house fire on 10/19/2023 & sadly died on 10/24/2023.



Rinaldo, who came from New Jersey and served in the Fair Lawn Fire Department, died last Tuesday, less than a week after a massive fire on October 19 at rowhomes in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue.

Another firefighter, Rodney W. Pitts III, also died from injuries sustained in the fire. Three other firefighters were treated and released from hospitals.

Rinaldo had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for nearly six years.

Viewing hours for Rinaldo will be on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Duda Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, located on North Charles Street in Baltimore.