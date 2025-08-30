Fall-like conditions expected for the Holiday Weekend In Maryland

Welcome to Labor Day Weekend!

It was a chilly start for some to the holiday weekend with a number of neighborhoods waking up in the 40s Saturday morning. The cooler air is thanks to a cold front that crossed the state Friday night. That front reinforced the cool, fall-like, air we've had most of the week so that it stays around for a while longer. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. In fact, we'll have very similar high temperatures for Sunday and Labor Day itself.

Humidity stays low as we wrap up August and head into September. A dry atmosphere and high pressure building in behind the late-week cold front keeps rain away until later in the week.

Speaking of rain . . . we do have rain in the extended forecast. However, you will need to water your lawns and gardens for a few more days. We'll be watching a cold front toward the end of the upcoming week. Both Thursday and Friday's forecast feature at least some rain for Maryland.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on your forecast as we transition into fall and back into fall routines.