Fall-like, sunny weather across Maryland for Labor Day

Outstanding, fall-like weather will continue in Maryland for Labor Day.

The crisp early morning will transition into a comfortably warm afternoon with low humidity and a refreshing breeze.

The abnormally dry stretch of weather should end late Thursday or Friday as the next cold front brings the chance of showers to the area.

The same general weather pattern remains locked in place across the Mid-Atlantic on this Labor Day.

Early morning lows were fall-like with most locations dipping into the upper 40s to lower to middle 50s. Temperatures today warm into the lower 70s by noon and are forecast to peak around 80 by the middle of the afternoon.

Humidity remains very low through Monday afternoon. Clouds will be in the sky from time to time. But, the forecast remains dry. Get outside and enjoy Labor Day if at all possible.

Wet weather returns late week

Clouds increase heading into the middle of the workweek, ahead of our next front. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, mainly later in the day and across western Maryland.

Wet weather expands eastward on Thursday into Friday midday. Rain could be briefly heavy. But, overall, it won't be a washout later this week. Severe weather is unlikely.

While there could be an isolated or stray shower Saturday, most of the day looks nice with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s. A strong reinforcing cold front will bring us another push of fall-like air on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be refreshing in the middle to upper 70s.