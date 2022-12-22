Faidley's Seafood keeping up with hustle preparing crab cakes for final holiday at current location

BALTIMORE - In what will be Faidley's Seafood's final holiday season at its iconic Lexington Market location, which it has occupied since 1952, it's preparing several thousand of its award-winning crab cakes for shipment across the United States in fulfillment of holiday orders.

Faidley's was first established at Lexington Market in 1886 as a seafood market by founder John W. Faidley.

Many of the Faidley Team members are working to fulfill the typically large number of holiday orders, in addition to managing daily operations, and have been with Faidley's for 20 years or longer.

General manager Lou Fleming said it's their award-winning jumbo lump crabcakes that keep customers coming back, using only the freshest crab from the Chesapeake Bay.

"Every year since we've started it's got worse so the crab cakes got better, better and better," Fleming said.

The holiday season is their busiest by far preparing several thousand crab cakes for shipment all across the United States.

Faidley's will move to the newly-constructed Lexington Market, adjacent to its current location, early in 2023.