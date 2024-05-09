FAFSA application priority deadline approaches for Maryland students

BALTIMORE -- As high school seniors eagerly plan for their college futures, many find themselves facing a daunting barrier—the FAFSA form. Amidst a nationwide decline in FAFSA completion rates, Maryland's students are feeling the impact.

The botched rollout of the new FAFSA form has resulted in a significant drop in completion rates, leaving many students uncertain about their college plans and financial aid.

Students who complete the application are more likely to attend college, but this year's completions are down by 29%, according to the National College Attainment Network.

The Department of Education recently announced a $50 million effort to provide additional support to students and families grappling with FAFSA completion challenges.

Recognizing the delays caused by the new FAFSA form, the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) extended the priority deadline for FAFSA submissions, or MHEC one-app for undocumented students, to May 15th.

According to data from the National College Attainment Network, Maryland ranks 18th in the country with approximately 37 percent of graduating seniors completing their FAFSA applications. However, there is still a significant gap of around 30,000 applications compared to the previous year.

Al Dorsett, Director of the Office of Student Financial Assistance at MHEC, reassures students and families that progress is being made despite the challenges. He emphasizes ongoing outreach efforts and collaborations among institutions, schools, and nonprofits to ensure students receive the financial aid they need.

"As the federal government streamlines their processes, more students are feeling confident about completing the FAFSA. Our outreach efforts are extensive, involving institutions, schools, and nonprofits…. We anticipate a positive increase in completion rates, ultimately awarding more financial aid than in previous years," said Dorsett.

Students can still complete the FAFSA application online, with the priority deadline approaching on May 15th and the final deadline on June 1st. For more information and assistance, visit MHEC's website at mhec.maryland.gov.

"Do everything you could do now, don't wait. So that when you're ready to make a decision wherever or if you change your mind, all your options are there," said Dorsett.