FAFSA application priority deadline approaches for Maryland students As high school seniors eagerly plan for their college futures, many find themselves facing a daunting barrier—the FAFSA form. Amidst a nationwide decline in FAFSA completion rates, Maryland's students are feeling the impact. The botched rollout​ of the new FAFSA form has resulted in a significant drop in completion rates, leaving many students uncertain about their college plans and financial aid. Students can still complete the FAFSA application online, with the priority deadline approaching on May 15th and the final deadline on June 1st.