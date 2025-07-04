Fabulous 4th of July weekend weather across Maryland

A strong cold front crossed the area overnight and is bringing some of the nicest 4th of July weather to Maryland in recent memory. This nice weather should continue across the state through the entire holiday weekend.

Heat, humidity, and drenching thunderstorms will return to the state next week.

Exceptional 4th of July Weather Friday

This will be one of the nicest Independence Day forecasts across Maryland in recent memory. The combination of sunshine, comfy temperatures will lead to superb outdoor weather for cookouts, celebrations, and of course fireworks.

Friday will be a beauty with abundant sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and lower levels of humidity. High temperatures will range from the lower 80s across the mountains and beaches to the middle to upper 80s across central and western Maryland. The UV index will be a 10 today, so make sure to apply sunscreen generously and often.

The fireworks forecast for this evening will be perfect this evening. Expect clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Fireworks viewing should be nearly perfect anywhere in the state.

Sunny and hot holiday weekend

High pressure will protect us through the upcoming weekend. Sunny and seasonably hot temperatures will be around for both Saturday and Sunday. While humidity levels will climb during the weekend, it will remain at tolerable levels.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach close to 90°. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny and we will be void of any afternoon thunderstorms.

Heat, humidity, and storms return next week

Typical Maryland summertime weather will return next week. As high pressure slides offshore, southwest winds will usher in your traditional levels of heat and humidity next week.

Morning sunshine will give way to hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon hours Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach around 90°.

Thunderstorms may be a bit more widespread Wednesday and Thursday.

Watching the tropics

Our First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor a developing area of low pressure off the southeastern coast of the United States. Currently the National Hurricane Center gives this a 60% of development. If this storm would be named, it would be called "Chantal". Right now it's too early to know where and when this storm will track.

Our First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves.