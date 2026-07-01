Extreme heat can be deadly for pets. Baltimore County Animal Services explains what to watch for.

The extreme heat moving into Maryland and the eastern half of the United States this week could be dangerous not only for humans but their pets, too.

Baltimore City and most of the state will be under an Extreme Heat Warning from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Thursday and Friday, as feels-like temperatures soar above 110 degrees. Some locations may even feel like 112, or more, heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

A Heat Advisory went into effect Wednesday for most of the area, minus the Eastern Shore. Cooling centers are now open across the state, and Baltimore health officials launched Code Red Extreme Heat Alert to keep residents safe.

At least 3 animals treated for heat stress

Baltimore County Animal Services has already treated at least three animals suffering from heat stress during the heat wave, and it's warning the public to watch for signs of distress.

"We really want to make sure that all pet owners, and community members in general, are on the lookout, being vigilant and really taking care of the pets – your pets and community pets," said Abby Isaacs, of Baltimore County Animal Services.

What to know about pets and heat

Extended heat exposure can be deadly for animals. Isaacs said the symptoms of heat stress or heat stroke include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, seizures or collapse.

If you notice any of these, seek veterinary care immediately.

Never leave pets in a car during the extreme heat, Isaacs added. She also shared the following tips:

Limit animals' outdoor time to 5 to 7 minutes

Make sure they always have access to water

Protect their paws by walking them in shady or grassy areas

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the extreme heat through at least Saturday, July 4.