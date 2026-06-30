Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert with temperatures set to hit triple digits

Baltimore City declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Saturday, the Fourth of July, due to an extreme heat wave expected to impact most of Maryland.

Temperatures are expected to climb over 100 degrees, but with the heat index, the weather could feel hotter than 105 degrees.

The city's Code Red Alert, which is issued when the extreme heat is dangerous enough to present a substantial threat to health and safety, will be in place from Wednesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 4.

Baltimore City will activate resources and cooling centers for residents.

"Protecting the health and well-being of Baltimore residents is our top priority," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "During heat waves, please take care of yourself: drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and find air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. The City is taking precautions and providing resources where possible, but we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves, loved ones, and neighbors. Looking out for one another can save lives."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a State of Preparedness, which helps the state respond to potential threats and emergencies.

There have been four reported heat-related deaths in Maryland this year, after 34 in 2025.

In 2025, Baltimore recorded 14 Code Red Extreme Days and eight heat-related deaths.

"Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather-related hazards, but heat-related illness and deaths are largely preventable," Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said. "With several consecutive days of dangerous temperatures expected, we encourage everyone to take this alert seriously. Stay hydrated, remain in cool air-conditioned environments whenever possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Most importantly, check on family members, friends, and neighbors who may be at greater risk."

These cooling centers are operating this week in Baltimore:

Wednesday, July 1

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center , 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging , 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House, 435 E. 25th Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Fallsway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center , 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging , 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House, 435 E. 25th Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Fallsway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Herring Run Recreation Center, 5001 Sinclair Lane, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center, 4910 Park Heights Avenue, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Coldstream Recreation Center, 1401 Fillmore Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chick Webb Recreation Center, 632 Eden Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Morrell Park Recreation Center, 2651 Tolley Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center, 835 Allendale Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mora Crossman Recreation Center, 701 Rappolla Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center, 2601 E. Baltimore Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Middle Branch Recreation Center, 201 Reedbird Avenue, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Solo Gibbs Recreation Center, 1044 Leadenhall Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodhome Recreation Center, 7310 Moyer Avenue, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cahill Recreation Center, 4001 Clifton Avenue, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center , 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging , 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House, 435 E. 25th Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Fallsway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Herring Run Recreation Center, 5001 Sinclair Lane, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center, 4910 Park Heights Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coldstream Recreation Center, 1401 Fillmore Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chick Webb Recreation Center, 632 Eden Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrell Park Recreation Center, 2651 Tolley Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center, 835 Allendale Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mora Crossman Recreation Center, 701 Rappolla Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center, 2601 E. Baltimore Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middle Branch Recreation Center, 201 Reedbird Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Solo Gibbs Recreation Center, 1044 Leadenhall Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodhome Recreation Center, 7310 Moyer Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cahill Recreation Center, 4001 Clifton Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center , 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging , 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House, 435 E. 25th Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Fallsway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Herring Run Recreation Center, 5001 Sinclair Lane, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center, 4910 Park Heights Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coldstream Recreation Center, 1401 Fillmore Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chick Webb Recreation Center, 632 Eden Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrell Park Recreation Center, 2651 Tolley Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center, 835 Allendale Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mora Crossman Recreation Center, 701 Rappolla Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center, 2601 E. Baltimore Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middle Branch Recreation Center, 201 Reedbird Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Solo Gibbs Recreation Center, 1044 Leadenhall Street, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodhome Recreation Center, 7310 Moyer Avenue, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cahill Recreation Center, 4001 Clifton Avenue, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Here's a list of cooling centers in the Baltimore area.