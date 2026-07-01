Extreme heat wave continues through 4th of July in Maryland

Wednesday through Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to impacts from dangerous heat. In addition to the heat, the First Alert Weather team will be tracking scattered strong to severe thunderstorms as the holiday weekend approaches.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday, including Baltimore City and most of Maryland outside of the Eastern Shore (where the threshold is a bit higher for an advisory) and far western Maryland. Heat index values are forecast to range from 105° to 107°.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for the entire WJZ viewing area Thursday and Friday for heat index values reaching 110° to 112°. Extreme heat watches may be extended into Saturday if confidence increases that similar heat index values will be reached. This will likely be upgraded in the next day or so to an Extreme Heat Warning.

Extreme heat impacts greater Baltimore starting Wednesday

A heat wave is building into the Mid-Atlantic and surrounding areas. Afternoon high temperatures spike into the upper 90s and lower 100s for multiple afternoons, beginning on Wednesday.

It remains muggy both during the daytime and overnight hours. Once humidity is factored in, afternoons will feel hotter than 105° in many neighborhoods beginning on Wednesday.

The feels like temperature will approach 110° Thursday through Saturday afternoons during the warmest part of the day. It's the combination of heat and humidity that prompted the First Alert Weather team to issue First Alert Weather Days starting Wednesday and continuing into the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will remain very warm. Temperatures will have a tough time dipping below 80°, especially in Baltimore City. Use extra caution if you're working outside and check on people without adequate ways of cooling off. Please take extra care of pets, as well.

Prepare now before dangerous heat moves in. Have multiple ways to stay cool in the days ahead.

The heat will ease slightly following July 4th. High temperatures drop out of the triple digits but it remains very warm with highs in the 90s next week.

Severe thunderstorms may impact 4th of July holiday plans

Along with the heat, pop-up strong thunderstorms return by late week. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday but the chance of storms really increases on Friday and peaks Sunday into Monday. Storms could impact Independence Day afternoon and evening plans.

Severe wind gusts, heavy downpours, and intense lightning are possible with any storm that develops.

Additional First Alert Weather Days may need to be issued for the threat of severe storms, including the possibility of damaging winds and intense lightning as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.