'Excited to get started': Ravens introduce new offensive coordinator Todd Monken

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens introduced new offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Tuesday.

Monken was previously offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia where he won back-to-back National Championships.

The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman in January.

Monk said that the Ravens fit all the criteria for why he wanted the job.

'Ultimately, I want to be someplace where structure, organization, great on defense, and everyone I talked to said, 'you want to be a Baltimore Raven,'" Monken said. "I want to be apart of that organization moving forward."

Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates from the college and professional ranks.

"I want to thank the candidates. We had some amazing candidates," Harbaugh said. "We want to thank them for their time and effort and work in the interview process."

Harbaugh said he seriously considered Monken after a phone call from his sister Joani, who is married to former Georgia men's basketball coach Tom Crean.

That's when conversion about the Ravens' offensive coordinator position progressed.

"He has a great way with players. He is very talented in the meeting room," Harbaugh said. "He gets the guys going, and he can challenge the guys. I know the guys are going to love him and being around him every day. Also, I think the biggest part for me is, character obviously, relationships obviously, but the ability to focus on the offense around the talent that you have, not a one-system approach."

The biggest question this offseason has to do with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently without a contract.

According to reports by NFL Network, the Ravens plan to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would be about $45 million for next season, if the two sides can't reach a long-term agreement. NFL Network also reports that Ravens could be enticed to trade the former MVP if they are persuaded by a "windfall" of compensation.

The deadline to franchise Lamar Jackson is March 7.

"He has got an elite skillset," Monken said. "It is obvious when you watch him on film, the things he can do with the football and the plays that he makes. i think he is underrated as a passer in terms of his ability to make plays and throw it down the field. It's pretty amazing."

Last season, the Ravens ranked 16th in total offense. They were 28th in passing and second in rushing.

"Good football is surrounded by don't turn it over, be explosive, score touchdowns in the red zone, be good on third downs, don't have lost-yardage plays and don't have quarterbacks that make off-schedule plays," Monken said.

Monken hopes to make the offense up-tempo and balanced in passing and rushing, with some no-huddle plays.

"I'm excited to get started," Monken said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us, putting a plan together and building off what has been really successful from the pass-power, run game, play action and trying to build off that."

"We are paid to score, and if we don't score, that's no fun."

Monken not only was successful at the college ranks, but also has eight years in NFL experience, including four years coordinating NFL offenses.

"I think the fanbase is going to be really excited with the offense moving forward. I know I am," Harbaugh said.

He served as offensive coordinator the past three seasons at Georgia.

The Bulldogs won the National Championship in 2021 and in 2022.

This past year, the Bulldogs went 15-0, which culminated with a 65-7 win over TCU in the title game. They defeated Ohio State, 42-31, in the semifinal game.

Under Monken's coaching, Georgia averaged 41 points per game and 295 yards per game.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years from 2016 to 2018.

He also coached the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers from 2007 to 2010.