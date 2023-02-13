Reports: Ravens expected to franchise tag QB Lamar Jackson; could be tempted by trade

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson if they can't come to an agreement in the next couple of weeks, according to reports by the NFL Network.

The deadline for NFL teams to franchise tag a player is March 7.

However, according to the reports, the Ravens could also be tempted to trade the 26-year-old one-time league MVP.

If no extension is made, Jackson could be franchise tagged for each of the next three years.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are likely to use the exclusive tag which would pay Jackson $45 million for next year.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years, and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.