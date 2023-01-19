Ravens part ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman

BALTIMORE — Greg Roman is parting ways with the Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens announced Thursday

"After coaching the Baltimore Ravens offense to a third playoff appearance in four years, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is stepping away from the team to pursue other opportunities.," head coach John Harbaugh said.

While in Baltimore, Roman's offenses set a number of All-Time NFL records, including the NFL record for rushing yards in a season, rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, most games with over 200 yards rushing in a season, and most consecutive games with over 100 yards rushing.

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed his gratitude for Roman's leadership during his time in Baltimore.

"He is a tremendous football coach, as well as a family man, and person.", Harbaugh said. "Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements."