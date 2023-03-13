'Everyone's excited': Campus buzzing as Maryland men, women get ready for March Madness

BALTIMORE - Excitement is buzzing on the campus in College Park.

Maryland's men's and women's basketball teams are in the "Big Dance."

The men play at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on CBS. The No. 8 seed will play ninth-seeded West Virginia in Birmingham, Alabama as March Madness begins.

The Lady Terps, a No. 2 seed, host 15th-seeded Holy Cross at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in College Park.

On campus, students and fans are excited about their hoops' team being in the national spotlight.

"Everyone's excited," junior Woodrow Kshima said.

"We haven't had both teams be this strong," said senior David Francechi. "I mean the women are always this strong, but men almost reaching that dominance level that the women's team usually sees, hasn't happened."

This will be the 12th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Lady Terps under head coach Brenda Frese.

"They're always usually just dominant," Francechi said. "It's just expected for them to go deep in the tournament every year."

Playing at home is not a luxury the Maryland men will get to enjoy.

"Honestly, I'm scared of the away games. I can't lie," freshman Nathan La said.

The Terps have won just two games away from the Xfiniti Center all season.

The winner will likely play tournament's top-overall seed Alabama in the Round of 32.

Students and fans are hoping the Terps can have a true "Cinderella" story, and make it far into the tournament.

"We're looking for that Cinderella story," La said. "We haven't made the tournament in a few years. I think COVID was our year, a few years back, but hopefully we can make a good run this year."