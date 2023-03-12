Maryland to play West Virginia in South Region of the NCAA Men's Tournament

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins will be playing in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The No. 8 seed Terps will play ninth-seeded West Virginia on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama in the South Region.

The winner will play the victor of No. 1 seed Alabama vs. No. 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

Jahmir Young leads Maryland with 16.1 points per game. Hakim Hart and Donta Scott both average 11.5 points per game.

This is the 30th all-time appearance for Maryland which has a 43-28 record in the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps have reached the Sweet Sixteen 14 times, the Elite Eight four times, the Final Four twice, and won the NCAA National Championship title in 2002.

Most recently, Maryland defeated Connecticut in the 2021 East Regional first round before falling to Alabama.

The Terrapins have won 14 of their last 15 opening round games dating back to 1997.

The Terps (21-12) lost to Indiana, 70-60, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland went 16-1 at home this year, but was just 2-9 on the road.

West Virginia (19-14), lost last Thursday to Kansas in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers are led by Erik Stevenson's 15.5 points per game. Tre Mitchell averages 11.6 points per game and Kedrian Johnson averages 11.2 points per game.

The game time has not yet been determined.