Group of minors charged in violent Baltimore County attack, police say

Police say group of minors charged in violent attack

Police say group of minors charged in violent attack

Police say group of minors charged in violent attack

A group of minors have been charged for their involvement in a violent assault on another minor last week in Baltimore County, according to police.

Police confirmed the assault happened on Friday, March 7, at the Kings Mill Apartment complex, off Hadwick Avenue in Essex. Multiple videos of the attack surfaced on social media.

The victim was hurt, but he is expected to be OK.

Police say eight minors have been identified as the alleged attackers. However, because of their ages and the state law, only five can be charged.

Police said the charges don't involve a hate crime.

Juvenile justice changes

Last November, new Maryland juvenile justice laws made it possible for children between the ages of 10 and 12 to be charged with illegal gun possession, auto theft, animal cruelty, and sexual offense in the third degree. Before the change, children had to be 13 to be charged with these offenses.

The state's attorney's office is now allowed to review cases against young people who are under the Department of Juvenile Services' (DJS) supervision.

Changes to juvenile justice laws also extend the time limits on juvenile probation, increasing a misdemeanor offense from six months to a one-year probation period.

The maximum initial probation period for a felony offense increases from one year to two years.

Last year, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore unveiled the Commission on Juvenile Justice Reform and Emerging Best Practices , which is tasked with reviewing programs to divert children from the juvenile justice system. The commission will also review and report on a number of high-priority juvenile justice policies, including the treatment and programming of females in the juvenile justice system and more.