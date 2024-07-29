Errors costly in Baltimore Orioles 8-4 loss to Toronto in second game of doubleheader

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles committed three errors in their 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of Monday's doubleheader at Camden Yards.

The teams split the doubleheader with the Orioles winning 11-5 in the first game.

Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece for Baltimore (63-44).

The Orioles tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second before Toronto scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Pitcher Cade Povich allowed six runs, only three earned, while walking five.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. torched the Baltimore pitching with four hits and three RBIs. He homered and had three doubles.

All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Orioles on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.