Zach Eflin earns first Baltimore win in 11-5 victory over Blue Jays in game 1 of doubleheader

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE -- Zach Eflin turned in a gritty pitching performance in his Orioles debut, Anthony Santander hit his 30th home run and Baltimore cruised past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 Monday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Obtained Friday from Tampa Bay for three minor leaguers, Eflin (6-7) provided an immediate boost to Baltimore's thin rotation. Despite giving up 10 hits in six innings, including a three-run homer, Eflin struck out seven and walked none for the AL East leaders.

The right-hander was backed by an offense that built a four-run lead in the first inning and upped the advantage to 7-0 in the fourth. Santander made it 10-3 in the fifth with a three-run shot off Yerry Rodríguez, Ryan Mountcastle tacked on a solo shot in the eighth, and Jordan Westburg finished with three doubles and two RBIs.

Addison Barger hit his first major league home for last-place Toronto, a three-run drive off Eflin in the fifth. Barger entered in the second inning for first baseman Justin Turner, who was traded to Seattle during the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, who were coming off a three-game sweep of Texas.

Toronto right-hander Yariel Rodríguez (1-4) walked the first three batters he faced before Mountcastle hit an RBI single and Westburg followed with a run-scoring groundout. After a catcher's interference call, Rodríguez issued a two-out, bases-loaded walk and hit James McCann in the face with a fastball to force in another run for a 4-0 lead.

McCann was treated for a severe bloody nose at the plate and in the dugout, but he stayed in the game. That proved to be the final pitch by Rodríguez, who allowed four walks and hit a batter in the shortest of his 10 career starts.

The doubleheader was scheduled after rain washed out a game between Toronto and Baltimore on May 14.

Up Next

Toronto's Bowden Francis (3-2, 5.82 ERA) was slated to face rookie left-hander Cade Povich (1-4, 6.27) in the nightcap.