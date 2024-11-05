Watch CBS News
Local News

Ellicott City man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- James Soltysiak, 56, has been charged with the sexual abuse of a teen, according to Howard County Police.  

Police said Soltysiak has been a boy scout leader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City for the past five years, but the abuse was unrelated to his role there.

The victim disclosed his abuse, which began in May, to a trusted adult in mid-October who contacted police. 

56, is charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and second-degree assault and is held at Howard County Detention Center.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.