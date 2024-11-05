Ellicott City man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

BALTIMORE -- James Soltysiak, 56, has been charged with the sexual abuse of a teen, according to Howard County Police.

Police said Soltysiak has been a boy scout leader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City for the past five years, but the abuse was unrelated to his role there.

The victim disclosed his abuse, which began in May, to a trusted adult in mid-October who contacted police.

56, is charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and second-degree assault and is held at Howard County Detention Center.