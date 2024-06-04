Man to be sentenced in 2021 murders of Baltimore Police officer Keona Holley, Justin Johnson

BALTIMORE -- A man found guilty of the 2021 ambush murders of a man and Baltimore police officer Keona Holley is set to be sentenced Tuesday.

The sentencing hearing for Elliot Knox is expected to start at 9 a.m. at the Cummings Courthouse.

Baltimore prosecutors are pushing for the sentence of life behind bars.

Knox was found guilty in March on eight counts, including first-degree murder and murder conspiracy in the shootings of Holley and Justin Johnson.

Officer Holley was on the clock sitting in her patrol car in the Curtis Bay neighborhood on December 16 when she was shot to death.

Ninety minutes later there was a similar ambush-style killing of Johnson while he was in his car in Yale Heights.

The second person connected to these shootings with Knox is Travon Shaw, whose trial was separate from Knox's. He was sentenced to life for both murders.

When WJZ spoke with the victims' families after the verdict back in March, they said they still want to know why Knox carried out the shootings.