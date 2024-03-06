Keona Holley Trial: Elliot Knox found guilty in 2021 murder of Baltimore Police officer

BALTIMORE -- Elliot Knox was found guilty of first-degree murder and murder conspiracy for the 2021 shooting death of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley and Justin Johnson.

Knox was found guilty by the jury on eight of the nine counts. Jurors concluded there was not enough evidence to prove he was the actual trigger-puller against Officer Holley.

He will be sentenced on June 4.

The jury returned the verdict after deliberating for more than 14 hours.

Knox was convicted of shooting and killing Holley in her patrol car early on December 16, 2021.

"Today, justice was served," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "I want to thank the men and women of the jury and our judicial system for finding Mr. Knox guilty of first degree murder," Worley said. "He committed a senseless and heinous act against a Baltimore Police Department Officer and it is my hope that this verdict brings a sense of closure and peace to Officer Keona Holley's family, friends, co-workers and loved ones."

Knox's co-defendant Travon Shaw was already convicted in the murder of Justin Johnson - a similar ambush-style killing in Johnson's car, 90 minutes after Holley was fatally shot. He still awaits trial in Holley's murder.

After closing arguments ended on Monday, the jury was then handed the case.

"I thank the jury for their service, BPD Detectives for their tireless work investigating these cases, and ASA Kurt Bjorklund for the many hours and late nights he continues to put in to deliver justice on behalf of the victims, their loved ones, and the community," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Lawanda Sykes, Holley's sister, said her family was thankful moments after the guilty verdict was announced.

Holley was a mother of four.

Prosecutors and investigators still have not drawn any connection between Officer Holley and Knox.

"No one wakes up in the morning and says, 'Let me go kill a police officer,'" Sykes said. "No one wakes up in the morning and says, 'Well, after we kill this police officer, let's go across town and take someone's son.' No one wakes up in the morning and says those things. Someone sent them to do it."

Johnson was a father of five children.

"I'm thankful to the jury for coming back with the verdict they came back with," said Justina Lawrence, Johnson's mother. "But nothing's going to bring my son back."

