Black culture, electric performance by The Isley Brothers at the forefront of AFRAM festival

Black culture, electric performance by The Isley Brothers at the forefront of AFRAM festival

Black culture, electric performance by The Isley Brothers at the forefront of AFRAM festival

BALTIMORE – The Isley Brothers, Kid Capri and Tamar Braxton took the stage to perform on AFRAM's second day at Baltimore's Druid Hill Park.

The music was electric, but the attendees were on hand to celebrate Black culture on Juneteenth weekend.

MORE: AFRAM 2023: Your map around the festival

Thousands came to Baltimore for the two-day festival that had music, food, exhibits, crafts and much more.

"I love AFRAM. I come every year. I come for the entertainment," Baltimore resident Floyd Brown said.

WJZ is proud to be the media sponsor of AFRAM, the largest African-American festival on the East Coast.

Day one of the festival brought in an estimated 75,000 people. Sunday's second day was just as popular.

"The crowd speaks for itself," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "You hear the energy, positivity, celebrating fatherhood, Father's Day. Celebrating Juneteenth and Black Baltimore culture with AFRAM, there is no better way to do it."

Even people from out of town come in for all the fun, like the Jackson family who came from Pennsylvania.

"It's awesome," Trisha Jackson said. "I'm going to get it in. If you have never been here before. Come down to AFRAM and join in."

Looking for something to do this evening? Come down to @Baltimore_AFRAM in Druid Hill Park. @wjz is the media partner again this year and we are having a ball! pic.twitter.com/5T3osr32qJ — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 18, 2023

Food vendors served up delicious treats. Small business owners have been selling their goods and several musical artists took to the AFRAM stage, including gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr.

"This whole grounds is buzzing with just Black greatness and you can feel the culture, and to me, that is just so important," Bowman said.

Festival-goers said AFRAM is all about highlighting Black history and spreading positivity in Baltimore.

"Because it celebrates who we are," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Celebrates roots. Celebrates the Blackness, the fullness, the richness of our city. Celebrates not just who we are, what we are but where we've been and where we're going."