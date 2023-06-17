AFRAM 2023: Your map around the festival

BALTIMORE - This is where you will find the digital map for getting around AFRAM.

Your AFRAM 2023 map

AFRAM 2023 is taking place Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore.

The family-friendly festival is one of the largest African-American festivals on the East Coast and features live music, food, and local businesses.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of AFRAM.

For more information on the festival, including a line-up of the musical acts, visit the WJZ and AFRAM page.