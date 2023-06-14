Baltimore's AFRAM: Here's what to know for this weekend

BALTIMORE - The green fields of Druid Hill Park will be filled with festival-goers this weekend for Baltimore's AFRAM.

If it's anything like last year, more than 100,000 people will visit the festival for the food, music and entertainment

"We have vendors, local vendors, you name it," said Reginald Moore, Director of Baltimore Parks and Recreation.

There will also be a community row where families can find resources, job opportunities and support.

AFRAM is a family-friendly event. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of AFRAM.

"If you're asking, can I bring my kids? Absolutely, we have a kids zone through festival as well," Moore said.

AFRAM will be on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

There are two stages: a local stage and a main stage featuring big-time performances.

On Saturday, there will be performances from Hombre, Spinderella and Ty Dolla $ign.

Sunday will start with gospel, then Eric Roberson, Tamar Braxton, Kid Capri and the Isley Brothers.

The big question, of course, is how to get there and where to park.

Parking is extremely limited.

Organizers urge everyone to consider public transportation.

"This year, unlike years in the past, we have worked with our other agencies such as DOT, MTA, into the park," Moore said.

For more information on shuttles from Mondawmin and other public transportation options check out aframbaltimore.com.

Once you get there, expect local vendors selling food, arts and crafts, t-shirts and other products.

It's a festival, a celebration of all things Baltimore.

