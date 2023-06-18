AFRAM festival to attract large crowd on Father's Day

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott expressed excitement over the number of people who attended the AFRAM festival to WJZ's Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab on Saturday.

"It warms your heart to see all of that energy, all of that love going on out there pouring out for the city," Scott said.

Director of Recreation & Parks Reginald Moore said the success of the festival hinged on a team effort.

"It's a large undertaking," Moore said. "But it really takes a village to put on something of this magnitude," he said.

The festival is projected to be a large attraction on Father's Day.

"I'm truly excited," Moore said when describing how the festival has grown since last year. "It warms my heart."