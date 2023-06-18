AFRAM festival to attract large crowd on Father's Day
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott expressed excitement over the number of people who attended the AFRAM festival to WJZ's Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab on Saturday.
"It warms your heart to see all of that energy, all of that love going on out there pouring out for the city," Scott said.
Director of Recreation & Parks Reginald Moore said the success of the festival hinged on a team effort.
"It's a large undertaking," Moore said. "But it really takes a village to put on something of this magnitude," he said.
The festival is projected to be a large attraction on Father's Day.
"I'm truly excited," Moore said when describing how the festival has grown since last year. "It warms my heart."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.