EF-0 tornado caused damage in Carroll County, NWS confirms

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Caroll County on Monday as severe weather made its way around Maryland, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The tornado touched down in New Windsor around noon on March 16 and traveled about 1.68 miles until 12:05 p.m., according to the storm damage survey team.

The 150-yard wide tornado was ranked as the lowest EF rating, with winds peaking at 80 mph, the NWS said. EF-0 tornadoes are categorized as having wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph. EF-1 tornadoes reach wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

The EF-0 tornado was part of a larger storm system that also brought severe weather to several East Coast states, the NWS said.

This was the second confirmed tornado that touched down in Maryland on Monday.

Tornadoes confirmed in Maryland

Maryland experienced two rounds of severe weather on Monday, which prompted tornado watches and warnings throughout the afternoon and late evening.

Monday's EF-0 tornado caused several trees to fall in Carroll County, the NWS said, especially near the intersection of Hawks Hill Road and Beth Way in New Windsor.

"The trees that fell were only around 100 feet apart at most, with an undisturbed landscape around it, indicating an initially very narrow vortex perhaps no larger than about 25 to 50 yards in width," the agency said in a statement.

The tornado then traveled through open fields, where it lifted an irrigation system and rolled it about 100 feet, according to the NWS.

"It is possible, based on the rotation signature, that the tornado could have persisted for up to another mile over open fields, but the path length in this survey can only confidently conclude a path up to this point, approximately 1.68 miles in length," the NWS said.

The NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Caroline County on Maryland's Eastern Shore on Monday, with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.