Photos: Severe storms, tornado threats roll through Maryland

Strong storms swept through Maryland on Monday afternoon, and more are possible through the evening.

The storms came with Tornado Warnings and Tornado Watches in parts of the state. The biggest impacts were wind gusts up to 50 mph, torrential downpours, and flooding in low-lying areas.

The risk of severe storms continues until about 10 p.m. However, the Tornado Watch that had been issued until 7 p.m. has been dropped.

Here are photos of the storm:

Frederick County, Maryland Photo by Frederick County Fire and Rescue

Demascus, Maryland Photo by Logan Bewernitz

Photo by MyDrone.Pro

Glen Burnie, Maryland Photo by Timothy Butz

Jefferson, Maryland Photo by MyDrone.Pro

Jefferson, Maryland Photo by MyDrone.Pro

Baltimore, Maryland CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland Photo by Jason Jett

Baltimore, Maryland Photo by John Stansfield

Perry Hall, Maryland Photo by Kelly Alemi

Bowie, Maryland Photo by Maria de Guzman

Randallstown, Maryland Photo by Sandy Colaiianni