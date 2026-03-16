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Photos: Severe storms, tornado threats roll through Maryland

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Strong storms swept through Maryland on Monday afternoon, and more are possible through the evening.

The storms came with Tornado Warnings and Tornado Watches in parts of the state. The biggest impacts were wind gusts up to 50 mph, torrential downpours, and flooding in low-lying areas. 

The risk of severe storms continues until about 10 p.m. However, the Tornado Watch that had been issued until 7 p.m. has been dropped.

Here are photos of the storm:

frederick.jpg
Frederick County, Maryland Photo by Frederick County Fire and Rescue
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Demascus, Maryland Photo by Logan Bewernitz
jefferson2.jpg
Photo by MyDrone.Pro
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Glen Burnie, Maryland Photo by Timothy Butz
jeffereson-mydrone-pro.jpg
Jefferson, Maryland Photo by MyDrone.Pro
jefferson1.jpg
Jefferson, Maryland Photo by MyDrone.Pro
tower-cam.jpg
Baltimore, Maryland CBS News Baltimore
jason-jett.jpg
Baltimore, Maryland Photo by Jason Jett
john-stansfield-baltimore.jpg
Baltimore, Maryland Photo by John Stansfield
kelly-alemi-perry-hall.jpg
Perry Hall, Maryland Photo by Kelly Alemi
maria-de-guzman-bowie.jpg
Bowie, Maryland Photo by Maria de Guzman
sandy-colaianni-randallstown.jpg
Randallstown, Maryland Photo by Sandy Colaiianni
tracy-lynn-arundel-ills.jpg
Hanover, Maryland Photo by Tracy Lynn

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