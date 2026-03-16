Photos: Severe storms, tornado threats roll through Maryland
Strong storms swept through Maryland on Monday afternoon, and more are possible through the evening.
The storms came with Tornado Warnings and Tornado Watches in parts of the state. The biggest impacts were wind gusts up to 50 mph, torrential downpours, and flooding in low-lying areas.
The risk of severe storms continues until about 10 p.m. However, the Tornado Watch that had been issued until 7 p.m. has been dropped.
Here are photos of the storm: