EF0 tornado briefly touches down in Annapolis

A waterspout was spotted over Spa Creek in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis on Thursday evening.

On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the waterspout passed briefly as an EF0 tornado over the Severn Sailing Association marina.

According to the NWS, a witness watched as the waterspout moved ashore and over the marina, blowing over multiple trailered and small boats in the parking area.

Videos from social media captured near the Route 450 bridge showed the tornado spinning from the shoreline to the mouth of the river, moving west to east.

It then disappeared before reaching land on the opposite side of the river.

No additional damage was reported.

Maryland storm damage

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for most of the Baltimore region, including Howard County, until early Friday morning.

Storms brought severe damage to multiple communities.

In Mt. Airy, a 13-year-old boy drowned after being swept into an outdoor drainage pipe.

Meanwhile, in Harford County, two people were rescued from floodwaters at the Pulaski Highway and Baltimore County line.

"Numerous people have been rescued from flood waters as a result. Fortunately, there have been no injuries," the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company said. "Do not attempt to drive or cross flooded roads or sidewalks. Turn around, don't drown."

Additionally, an ambulance and at least one vehicle crashed in the Joppa area and were leaning on the side of the road on Mountain Road and Greenspring Avenue.