Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore court to retry man charged in mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE --  The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office will retry a man charged in a 2023 shooting at the Edmondson Village shopping center that left a high-school student dead, and four others injured.

Police said that on January 4, 2023, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey and his classmates were outside a Popeyes across the street from the high school during their lunch break when two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings.  

Daaon Spears, 18, and Bryan Johnson, 18, were charged in the shooting. Spears and Johnson were both 16 years old when the crime occurred, according to officials. 

Spears, 18, was charged with 31 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Spears was tried by a Baltimore jury in October, but a judge declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. 

On Monday, a judge gave Johnson the option to plead guilty and serve 50 years in jail. Johnson denied the plea deal, and will instead have a joint trial with Spears, which is set for April 28, 2025. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.