Eddie's of Mount Vernon shutters its doors, prepares for going-out-of-business sale

BALTIMORE -- Eddie's of Mount Vernon, the staple grocery store in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood, will be shuttering its doors "at the end of June," according to store staff.

Grocery store staff announced the closure on its Facebook page on Saturday, noting that the market had been in business for 24 years.

"We have truly enjoyed being part of the Mt Vernon community and will miss all the employees and customers we have grown to know and love over the years," staff said. "It is tough to put in to words the gratitude we have for all the customers that have shopped with us over the years and kept us open this long."

As the grocery store closes, staff will begin marking down items as part of its going-out-of-business sale.