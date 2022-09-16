Eastern Avenue's revitalization highlights contributions of Latino community

BALTIMORE -- Hispanic Heritage Month is a month to celebrate Latino culture and the contributions the community has made.

Here in Baltimore, there's no place those contributions are more evident than Eastern Avenue.

"If you just walk past the Eastern Avenue corridor, you will see different sounds, different smells, different languages. You hear the Spanish music," said David Rosario, president of the nonprofit Latino Providers Network. "It has revitalized the Eastern Avenue corridor."

Over the years, Baltimore has become a melting pot of cultures. During Hispanic Heritage Month, that will become even more evident as over 20 different countries share their culture, flavors and music with the community.

But this isn't just a celebration for Latino people, this celebration is for everybody.

"I put out an invitation on the LPN website for everybody to celebrate together," said Rosario. "For that one month, let's all embrace the Latino journey, the Latino experience, and really learn."

That invitation is important, but the community response has helped this celebration grow over the years.

"To see our Latino neighbors, who come from such a diverse background -- I mean dozens of different countries each with their own heritage and music and culture -- and celebrate alongside them, and share a bit in the joy and diversity of their culture has been such a gift that they have given to the neighborhood overall," said Mark Parker, pastor of the Breath of God Lutheran Church in Patterson Park.

There will be a number of events and festivals throughout the month. The Latino Providers Network will post dates and times for those dates on their website and social media pages.