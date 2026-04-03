Annual Easter celebration brings families to Maryland Zoo

The annual Bunny Bonanzoo, an Easter celebration held at the Maryland Zoo, attracted kids and families on Friday

Kids have the chance to not only participate in the egg hunt, but also see a bubble show, win candy, and meet this weekend's most famous animal, the Easter bunny.

"I think it's kind of our big spring opener, you know, the weather is going to start to look a little prettier and nicer and warmer. And it's just a fun time to bring the family, lots of crafts and big things for the kids to do today," said Colleen Burch with the Maryland Zoo.

And of course, the animals will get an Easter treat too.

"We have a lovely volunteer that makes these big papier-mache eggs, and the animal keepers will stuff them with some fun treats. They put them in with our animals, and you get to watch the animals tear them up and have a good time," said Burch.

Many parents said Bunny Bonanzoo has become a tradition to visit the zoo each year, kicking off spring and Easter weekend.

"We've actually done this day since she was born, so she just turned 12 today, so it's her birthday. So we came out for her birthday to do it for the 12th year, I think now, and it's become a tradition," said one mother.

"Just being together, I think, is really important. Just being able to celebrate what this is all about," said another.

The annual event is about spending time with family, having fun, and supporting a great cause.

"It is rewarding, and we love to have them come and educate them on why it's so important to have animals and conservation and all of those things," said Burch.

The Bunny Bonanzoo will continue through Easter weekend. You can find a full schedule online here.