East Baltimore residents band together to reduce crime in Belair-Edison

BALTIMORE -- Residents of an East Baltimore neighborhood are trying to curb crime in their area.

People who live in Belair-Edison say they are fed up with the number of carjackings and shootings in their neighborhood.

That's why they're forming a neighborhood watch so that they can keep an eye out for one another.

"People are going to know if you do something around here. Everyone is going to know," neighborhood resident Sherell Sellers said.

Sellers has lived in Belair-Edison for years and says she is tired of seeing carjackings and shootings on her street.

"I've done things like build a six-foot fence around my house," she said. "I have a number of security cameras, but what I'm not going to do is be a prisoner in the home that I'm struggling to keep."

The Baltimore City Police Department says that in 2023 there have been at least 329 car thefts in the Belair-Edison neighborhood alone.

Neighborhood residents hope to keep that number from increasing.

"More eyes makes things a little bit harder on the criminal element," neighborhood resident Eric Jams said. "So, what we want to do is present a united front."

James said the group plans to encourage neighbors to get security cameras, send text alerts to each other, and report anything suspicious.