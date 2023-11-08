Baltimore Officials: Car thefts greatly increased in 2023, and juveniles are a part of the crime trend

BALTIMORE -- Car thefts took center stage at a Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday. The hearing brought together city and state agencies in an effort to find solutions to effectively tackle the problem.

A lot of the conversation centered around juvenile car thieves. There was a call for better interagency coordination to ensure the juveniles are held accountable, too.

Christian Pietrowski was added to Baltimore's car theft tally back in March. One morning, he was walking to his car to head to work, but his car wasn't where he parked it the night before.

He eventually got his vehicle back but with considerable damage to it.

"I worked for this. It's the first car I fully bought with my own money," Pietrowski said. "I bought it for $5,000."I'm like, why me?"

In Baltimore, there's been a 230% increase in stolen cars compared to last year, according to Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Hyundais and Kias have been big targets due to an exploited security flaw making them popular to steal.

To try and solve the issue, councilman Zeke Cohen called for an interagency hearing during a Public Safety and Government Operations committee meeting.

The Baltimore Police Department, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services were among those who attended.

Juvenile criminals became a focal point.

"There is not a feeling of accountability or any sort of restoration happening," Cohen said, referencing conversations he's had with constituents. "In fact, it feels just the opposite. Folks feel like systems are dropping the ball and allowing children to slip through the cracks."

As of Nov. 1, there has been a 166% increase in juvenile car thefts in 2023, according to Scott. Police add that there is a group of about 30 juveniles who are arrested over and over in connection with this theft trend.

Lisa Garry, deputy secretary of community services for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, noted the city refers these criminals to court at a higher rate compared to the rest of the state.

All agencies present at Wednesday's hearing committed to stronger coordination to holding these juveniles accountable, but Garry said youth need to be part of the conversation moving forward to find better solutions.

"Oftentimes we have hearing like this and who's always missing? Youth, young people, families," she said. "So, what are we doing to include them, because we can have a lot of ideas about auto theft—but are we having those conversations with them?"

Sorely needed solutions: Pietrowski said his car has been targeted several times since he got it back.

"Ever since it got stolen, there's just been lingering problems," he said.

Another city council hearing will be held on car thefts, but no date has been set yet for that.

This weekend, there will be events in the city and region for free steering wheel locks and security upgrades for Kia drivers.

A steering wheel lock giveaway will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Northwood Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To get a lock, you need to be a Baltimore City resident, present a valid ID, and own a Kia or Hyundai.

Kia America is working with Baltimore-area law enforcement to provide a mobile anti-theft software upgrade service center at Arundel Mills. It'll run Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.