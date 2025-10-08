Shooting prompts police response in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police are responding to a shooting in Dundalk on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the area of Larkhall Road, according to police.

Officers have not shared details about the incident, but are asking residents to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crime in Baltimore County

Despite recent incidents, weapons offenses have slightly declined in Baltimore County in recent years, data from the police department shows.

In 2024, the county reported 764 weapons offenses, a nearly 8% drop from the 835 cases reported in 2023, data shows.

So far in 2025, 451 weapons offenses have been recorded in the county.

Homicide numbers remained relatively the same in the past two years, with 32 cases reported in 2023 and 33 cases reported in 2024, according to police data. So far in 2025, 26 homicides have been reported in the county.

Three people died in a recent shooting in a Baltimore County home, police said on Aug. 26.

The victims were discovered in a Catonsville home after a "check on subject" call in the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive, according to officers.