3 people dead after shooting inside Baltimore County home

Three people are dead after a shooting inside a Baltimore County home on Thursday, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and Baltimore County police said it was an isolated incident.

Police respond to triple shooting

Officers said they responded to a "check on subject" call around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive in Catonsville.

Once they arrived, officers found three people dead inside the location.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to process evidence and investigate the shooting.

Officers said they are not searching for additional suspects, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-307-2020 or 911.

Crime in Baltimore County

Homicide rates in Baltimore County declined slightly, by 10% in the past year, according to data from police.

In 2023, there were 30 homicides reported in the county, and 27 were reported in 2024.

So far in 2025, there have been 19 homicides reported.

One of those cases was a quadruple shooting in May, which left a man dead in the parking lot of a Baltimore County shopping center.

That shooting prompted concerns for small business owners in the area who said problems in the area, like public drinking and violence, escalate overnight.

"At night, there should be at least one or two police cars around to keep an eye on things," said Sonny Awan, owner of BBQ Tonite. "I think that might help or at least get to the bottom of the real problem."

Later in May, a man and woman were found shot dead inside a detached garage in Dundalk.

Both 42-year-old April Nadeau and 43-year-old Timothy Brinegar were found dead in the 7400 block of School Avenue, police said. Similar to Thursday's triple shooting, police said the incident was isolated.