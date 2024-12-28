Dundalk fitness community rallies around friend after unimaginable Christmas morning tragedy

DUNDALK – A Dundalk gym community is helping raise funds for a friend who experienced a devastating Christmas morning fire.

For people like Courtney Butash and Matthew Wilson, working out is a way to heal, and pour into yourself and others.

"The gym already has really, like, done a number on my mental health," explained Butash. "And you know, seeing all these people come together to support me in that kind of environment, you know, just makes things a lot more uplifting."

That's why Wilson and Butash's friends at 'Do Work Fitness' held a boot camp fundraiser Saturday morning to raise money for their friend who faced the unimaginable.

"Come do work for Court," said Matthew Wilson, the owner/operator and head trainer at Do Work Factory inside of Gold's Gym in Dundalk.

On Christmas Day, Butash lost her father Roger, and their home in a devastating fire in Joppatowne. Butash says her dad, her soon-to-be 13-year-old son, and several pets lived in the home on Doncaster Road.

"My son and I are slowly rebuilding, you know, getting our clothes and, you know, just kind of trying to feel as normal as possible," said Butash.

Community support

As soon as Wilson and Butash's friends heard what happened they jumped in to help.

"I train her friends. My other trainer, Megan Weinhold, she trains her friends as well. Our community is massive here," explained Wilson. "So when I got all the text messages from everybody I just saw social media, I was like, let's come together and just do a class and raise some money."

"Just showing up, you know, it's really meaningful," said Butash.

Butash said she's in long-term recovery and working out changed her life. Now, to have two things she cares for the most—- fitness and her recovery community in the same space means the world.

"You know, I'm extremely grateful...with the tragedy that happened with my dad...like, he didn't have life insurance, so, now I'm really excited that I can give him, you know, the services that he deserves," Butash explained.

All while her community works to rebuild a new life step-by-step together.

To learn more about Do Work Factory, and how you can help Courtney and her family head over to doworkfactory.com.