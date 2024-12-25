Person found dead after Christmas Day house fire in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY -- One person was found dead after a house fire in Harford County early Christmas morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Officials said firefighters responded to the 200 block of Doncaster Road in Joppa around 7 a.m. Wednesday for a fire with a person trapped.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a body inside the home. Officials have not yet shared the identity of the person.

Recent Fires

This month, Baltimore County saw a fatal house fire that also injured one person and two animals.

The early morning fire occurred in Catonsville. Neighbors told WJZ that one of the victims owns Shirley's Family Diner in Catonsville and that the two victims are related.

Another fire in Baltimore's Greektown neighborhood left a woman dead and several residents displaced in mid-November.

In early December, firefighters tackled a massive fire at Camp Small, a wood recycling facility near I-83. The fire smoldered for days after it was contained to a small area, officials said.

the Northeastern U.S. region has been experiencing ongoing drought conditions since mid-October, which can often contribute to an elevated fire risk.

Fire Safety

Ahead of the holidays, Annapolis Fire officials shared the following fire safety tips:

Check Your Smoke Alarms - Test all smoke alarms to ensure they work properly and replace batteries when needed

- Test all smoke alarms to ensure they work properly and replace batteries when needed Practice an Escape Plan - Make sure everyone in your household has a fire escape plan and designated meeting spot in case of emergencies

- Make sure everyone in your household has a fire escape plan and designated meeting spot in case of emergencies Cook Safely - Stay in the kitchen while cooking and keep flammable items away from the stove

It's still unclear what started the Christmas Day fire, but Annapolis Fire said electrical problems cause about one-third of Christmas tree fires, and heat sources too close to the tree cause over 20% of fires.