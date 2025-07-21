Drunk driver crashes vehicle into building in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood

A man is facing charges after crashing a vehicle into a Fells Point building, according to police.

Police said they were patrolling in the 400 block of South Broadway when they approached a man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to get into his vehicle to drive.

After entering the vehicle, the man was told multiple times to exit.

Instead, the man put the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee the scene.

The vehicle hit the curb, crossed into the southbound lane in the wrong direction, struck another curb, and then crashed into a building.

Police removed the man from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment before being discharged and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

The man is currently facing multiple charges, including DWI, reckless driving, negligent driving, and attempting to elude police.

Car crashes into East Baltimore building

Overnight on June 3, a truck slammed into an East Baltimore building, causing it to partially collapse.

According to police, a 64-year-old man drove a pickup truck into the building at the corner of Federal Street and N. Patterson Park Avenue.

A support structure was destroyed, causing the partial collapse. A day later, the rest of the building was torn down by the city.

The owner of the building, Michael Davis, said it had been hit three times in the past five years.

The first crash was caused by a drunk driver, and the second was caused by someone running a red light.