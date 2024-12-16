New drone sightings in Harford County; Maryland governor works with federal authorities

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is tracking more drone sightings in Maryland as frustrated lawmakers demand answers from the federal government.

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to get a classified briefing on the matter Tuesday.

The Homeland Security secretary said Sunday some of the drones may be manned aircraft, but several eyewitnesses are pushing back on that theory.

Harford County sightings

Mark Ensor has been recording what he believes is drone activity in the sky above his home in Forest Hill, Harford County since late last month.

"I saw a bright light, and some nights there's two or three bright lights," Ensor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "It just hangs over you, and if you stay out there long enough, it goes maybe 100 yards, 200 yards and comes back. Sometimes, you go in the house, you come back, and they're gone. 20 minutes later, you come back out and they're there again."

Ensor said he is not concerned about a safety threat but would like an explanation.

"I know our government has the technology to go up and track them and find out where they're going," Ensor said. "I'm sure they've done that. They're just not telling us what they're doing."

This past weekend, WJZ spoke with a woman who recorded unidentified objects over the Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant in southern Maryland.

"First, I started seeing what looked like the drones that they are seeing in New Jersey, just steady lights that looked like they could be an airplane, but not exactly the same and not the shape of an airplane—and then shortly after that I started seeing orbs, which is what I got on video," Nina Shea said. "I'm still not sure what I saw there because it was so bizarre."

She slowed down the mysterious object and zoomed in with her phone. Shea told WJZ she did report the sighting to local police at their non-emergency phone number.

"When I see it in person it is very scary because I have no idea what it is," she said. "I'm honestly very concerned because the idea they are military vehicles or possibly something from a foreign government, even though I don't really think that's the case, that is just a terrifying idea. I'm just trying not to think about it too much."

Governors' reactions

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's office told WJZ, "We are aware of the reports of potential unmanned aerial system sightings and are working closely with federal authorities."

In neighboring Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he is deeply concerned.

"There is clearly something going on, and to suggest that these are just hobbyists, that does not resonate," Youngkin told reporters.

He said, "We have the greatest concentration of national security assets in Virginia of any state, and when we have confirmed sightings by our DOD of incursions at Langley Air Force Base, at Newport News Shipbuilding, at Naval Station Norfolk, at Little Creek, at Oceana, these are some of the most sensitive locations in America, and I have been wholly unsatisfied with the response that I have received from the federal government."

Homeland Security Secretary: "We are on it"

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary said some people may be misinterpreting what they are seeing.

"Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones," Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday. "Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones. And we do see duplicative reporting, but there's no question that drones are being sighted."

"I want to assure the American public that we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities, and it is critical, as we all have said, for a number of years that we need from Congress additional authority to address the drone situation," Mayorkas continued. "Our authorities currently are limited and they are set to expire. We need them extended and expanded."

Former Gov. Hogan records drones

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan shared a video last week of what he said were drones flying over his home in Anne Arundel County.

He called the federal response "entirely unacceptable."

Hogan tweeted, "The American people deserve answers and action now."

A reader note on his post said the drones are actually stars from the constellation Orion.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes.



Rep. Harris calls for action

Maryland Representative Andy Harris told Fox Business that any unidentified drones over military installations should be shot down.

"The bottom line is how can these large objects fly in our airspace with all the technology we have, how can we not know what they are? That's something the federal government is going to have to answer and answer pretty quickly," Harris told the network.

Drone restrictions

BWI Marshall Airport has drone restrictions along with Martin State Airport.

Drones were not allowed at the Army-Navy game in Maryland over the weekend with several dignitaries in attendance including President-elect Trump.