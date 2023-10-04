Driver seriously injured after struck outside of disabled car on I-95 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The driver of a disabled vehicle was seriously injured after being struck by another car Tuesday night on I-95 in Baltimore.

Police said a driver got out of the disabled car around 8:30 p.m. past Exit 51 (Washington Boulevard) when they were struck by another driver, who remained at the scene.

The injured driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-916-7532.