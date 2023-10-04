Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver seriously injured after struck outside of disabled car on I-95 in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | October 04, 2023
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | October 04, 2023 01:57

BALTIMORE - The driver of a disabled vehicle was seriously injured after being struck by another car Tuesday night on I-95 in Baltimore.

Police said a driver got out of the disabled car around 8:30 p.m. past Exit 51 (Washington Boulevard) when they were struck by another driver, who remained at the scene.

 The injured driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-916-7532.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 4:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.