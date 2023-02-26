Dozens of restaurants participating in Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month

BALTIMORE - Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month returns in March.

It's mission is to bridge the health gap by increasing the awareness of plant-based food options.

Miss Shirley's Cafe is one of the participating restaurants, tweaking traditional dishes and adding a few new ones.

"We like to be able to offer them sweet treats and on the healthier side," said Zuri Coles, Executive Chef at Miss Shirley's Cafe.

Dozens of restaurants across the state of Maryland will join in the festivities, working to increase accessibility to healthier foods.

"It just gives us a chance to be more creative with some of our vegan options...brings in more people to try us," Coles said.

Vegan Restaurant Month starts March 3 to March 26.