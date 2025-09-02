Massive building fire in Baltimore prompts response

A massive fire broke out in a Baltimore building Tuesday, prompting a response from fire crews.

The incident was reported at N. Howard Street and W. Fayette Street around 3:30 p.m., according to department officials.

Baltimore Fire crews respond to a building fire on Sept. 2, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

As of 3:45 p.m., crews are still on scene working to contain the flames. The incident was upgraded to a five-alarm fire.

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Transit impacts

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said Light Rail service is suspended between Campden Station and North Avenue due to the fire department activity. Instead, shuttle buses will be available to riders.

The fire has also impacted CityLink Red service, which will detour between Fayette Street and Liberty Street until 11:30 p.m.

Maryland fires

In 2024, Baltimore reported the highest number of fire deaths of any Maryland jurisdiction, with 19 fatalities from 15 fires, according to an annual report from the state Fire Marshal's Office.

So far this year, the city has seen numerous fires, one of which ended with the death of a firefighter.

In May, Baltimore City Fire mourned the loss of 44-year-old Lt. Mark Dranbauer, who died days after suffering a medical emergency while battling a fire.

Department officials said Lt. Dranbauer was about 30 to 40 feet off the ground on a ladder when he suffered the emergency and fell backward on the aerial ladder.

The 23-year veteran died after being taken to Shock Trauma.

Recently, in August, Baltimore firefighters responded to a building fire downtown after smoke was seen coming from a group of rowhomes. Officials said four rowhomes were involved, two of which were vacant.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, a Baltimore firefighter was injured while crews were on the scene of a fire at a golf range.

Crews were called to the 6500 block of Lombard Street, where a building was engulfed by flames.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while on scene and was released from a hospital shortly after, fire officials said.