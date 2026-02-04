Man, woman dead after double shooting in Baltimore

A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Baltimore early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Edgecomb Circle around 8:50 a.m. for the reported shooting.

Once on the scene, police found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Crime in Baltimore

As of Feb. 4, there have been 10 homicides in Baltimore, compared to 12 at this time in 2025, according to data from the police department. There have been 26 non-fatal shootings this year, compared to 24 at this time last year.

On Tuesday, a shooting left a 36-year-old man injured, police said. The man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shin.

The city has seen a dramatic decline in violent crime over the past year. In 2025, homicide rates dropped by narly 31%, and non-fatal shooting cases declined by 24% compared to the year prior, data from the mayor's office shows.

Baltimore recorded its first homicide of 2026 on Jan. 3 after a shooting on North Patterson Avenue left a 55-year-old man dead.

In 2025, the first homicide of the year was on Jan. 9, and in 2024, the city's first homicide was reported on Jan. 2.

Last year, the city saw its lowest homicide count in nearly 50 years, according to data from the mayor's office.