Double break-ins alarm Remington business owners; residents hope for justice

BALTIMORE -- It's a wake-up call no business owner wants: hearing yours got broken into.

It was the case for two in Remington this morning. Baltimore Police say around 4:30 a.m. they responded to the intersection of 29th Street and Huntingdon Avenue, first investigating a break-in at 29th Street Tavern.

But, as they were investigating that, they realized the corner store next door also got burglarized. In both cases, the burglars broke in through the front door.

The store's owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the thieves made it off with his cash register and some cigarettes. An employee at the 29th Street Tavern said nothing seems to be missing.

Many residents WJZ spoke to didn't realize the break-ins happened. By midday, the store's door was already replaced, and a temporary fix was put up at 29th Street Tavern.

Liberty Dupree -- who's lived in Remington about a year and is a frequent customer at the store -- said the owner couldn't be nicer.

"I go all the time. That's crazy, I couldn't imagine that happening at all," she said.

Graham Twybell has lived in Remington for seven years. He said that he is a big fan of the tavern and that it's unfortunate something bad happened to it.

"You never wanna hear [a business you patronize] go through anything like that," he said.

Just this week on Tuesday, four Greektown businesses on the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue dealt with similar crimes: someone breaking the front door and taking the cash register.

Dupree feels for all business owners in the city, and she hopes they get justice.

"It makes me feel really bad because it takes a lot to open up places like this and to keep it running. So, the fact their whole register got stolen, it sucks," Dupree said. "Bless their souls, bless their businesses, and for the people that did it I hope they get caught."

As far as WJZ knows, police don't have suspects for any of these break-ins. If you know anything, call them immediately.