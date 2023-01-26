Donnell Rochester's family protests decision not to charge officers in deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- The family of Donnell Rochester is protesting outside the office of new Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates on Thursday afternoon.

The family is calling on Bates to charge the officers involved in killing the 18-year-old man who was shot by police officers on February 19, 2022.

"Charge the officers that committed murder, committed manslaughter," protesters said. "We don't want it next week. We want it now. We want justice."

The group of protesters tried to walk inside but was stopped by security,

The Baltimore State's Attorney chose to not file charges against the two police officers involved.

Rochester was shot by officers on February 19, 2022, after Baltimore City Police Officers responded to a carjacking and robbery.

Police said they identified a car whose registered owner had multiple open warrants.

Officers followed the car and attempted a traffic stop in the area of Tivoly Avenue, but the driver of the car did not immediately stop, and the officers lost sight of it.

According to the police report, officers soon located the vehicle and saw its driver, Donnell Rochester, on foot in the 1800 block of Chilton Street.

When police got out of their cars, Rochester ran back to his car and got in the driver's seat, according to the report.

As officers ran toward the car, it began moving forward toward Officer Connor Murray, who was running down the center of Chilton Street.

Officer Murray and Officer Robert Mauri both fired their weapons at Rochester's car, and one bullet hit Rochester in the side of the chest.

Police said the car stopped several houses down Chilton Street, and Rochester got out with his hands raised.

Officers handcuffed Rochester, then provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, where he died.