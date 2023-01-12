No charges for police in deadly shooting of Donnell Rochester, AG says

No charges for police in deadly shooting of Donnell Rochester, AG says

No charges for police in deadly shooting of Donnell Rochester, AG says

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will not file charges against two Baltimore Police officers who shot and killed 18-year-old Donnell Rochester in February of last year.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a public statement on the incident Thursday afternoon, issuing condolences to the family of Donnell Rochester, and confirming the decision not to pursue charges.

"I want to stress that my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit and I take allegations against law enforcement very seriously.," Bates said. "Like any criminal case, the decision not to pursue charges against these officers was made after careful analysis of the evidence, including Body Worn Camera footage. Ultimately, we could not ethically bring this case to court, given the circumstances in which these officers discharged their weapons."

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers tried to detain a motorist who they believed had a warrant for an armed robbery shortly after 3 p.m on February 19, 2022.

The two officers involved in the incident were identified as Robert Mauri and Connor Murray. Both are assigned to the Operations Bureau.

Mauri and Murray got out of their vehicles in the 3200 block of Hillen Road and approached the vehicle.

Rochester got out of his car, too, only to return to the driver's seat. The two officers attempted to open the driver and passenger side doors with no success.

Rochester then tried to flee, and Harrison said he drove in the direction of one of the officers.

The officer fired his weapon before being hit by the car.

Harrison said body-worn camera footage shows the second officer ran on the sidewalk and fired his weapon into the vehicle.

Rochester was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.