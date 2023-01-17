IID releases report in deadly officer-involved shooting of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of Attorney General released the investigative report on the police deadly shooting of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester in Northeast Baltimore.

This comes after the Baltimore State's Attorney chose to not file charges against the two police officers involved.

The IID concluded their report on July 27, and it contains detailed investigative findings, and analysis of relevant legal issues.

The report does not make any recommendations as to whether any individual should be charged.

By law, the report must remain confidential until a prosecution decision is made.

Rochester was shot by officers on February 19, 2022 after Baltimore City Police Officers responded to a carjacking and robbery.

Police said they identified a car whose registered owner had multiple open warrants.

Officers followed the car and attempted a traffic stop in the area of Tivoly Avenue, but the driver of the car did not immediately stop, and the officers lost sight of it.

According to the police report, officers soon located the vehicle and saw its driver, Donnell Rochester, on foot in the 1800 block of Chilton Street.

When police got out of their cars, Rochester ran back to his car and got in the driver's seat, according to the report.

As officers ran toward the car, it began moving forward toward Officer Connor Murray, who was running down the center of Chilton Street.

Officer Murray and Officer Robert Mauri both fired their weapons at Rochester's car, and one bullet hit Rochester in the side of the chest.

Police said the car stopped several houses down Chilton Street, and Rochester got out with his hands raised.

Officers handcuffed Rochester, then provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, where he died.